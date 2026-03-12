BGS Extends Ryanair Fueling Deal Across Key European Airports

Baltic Ground Services (BGS) has extended its aircraft fueling partnership with Ryanair across several airports in Northern and Central Europe, reinforcing the importance of dependable ramp services in supporting fast, high-volume airline operations.

Under the renewed agreements, BGS will continue providing fueling services for Ryanair at multiple stations across the region. The extended cooperation began Jan. 1, 2026, in Tallinn and Riga, while agreements covering Vilnius, Kaunas, Palanga, and Ostrava continue from April 1, 2026.

BGS has supported Ryanair’s operations since 2016, delivering fueling services at airports across the Baltics and Central Europe and helping support the carrier’s high-frequency flight network.

“Extending our cooperation with Ryanair reflects the strong operational partnership we have built over the years,” said Vitalis Dudys, BGS group head of commerce. “Supporting one of Europe’s largest airlines requires consistent service quality, efficiency, and the ability to adapt to operational needs across different airports. We are pleased to continue contributing to Ryanair’s operations and ensuring reliable fueling services for its flights.”

Steven Fitzgerald, director of sustainability and finance at Ryanair, said reliable ground service partners play an important role in maintaining efficient turnarounds and strong operational performance across the airline’s network.

The renewed agreement underscores BGS’s role in supporting large-scale airline activity across multiple European airports while maintaining long-term relationships with major carrier customers.