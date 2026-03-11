Lufthansa Cargo Launches Next-Generation IoT Tracking for ULD Fleet with Jettainer

Lufthansa Cargo has become the launch customer for a new IoT-based unit load device (ULD) tracking solution developed by Jettainer, expanding the partners’ long-standing collaboration and advancing digital oversight of cargo equipment across the airline’s global network. The rollout, announced during the IATA World Cargo Symposium in Lima, Peru, is already underway and will be implemented across Lufthansa Cargo’s entire ULD fleet.

Jettainer manages the airline’s global ULD operations, including positioning, steering, maintenance and repair. The fleet is one of the largest dedicated ULD fleets supporting both cargo and passenger operations, ensuring equipment availability across Lufthansa Cargo’s international route network.

The new tracking system provides real-time visibility of ULD movements worldwide. Instead of relying solely on fixed airport infrastructure, the solution integrates both stationary and mobile readers, enabling continuous tracking even at locations with limited technical infrastructure. The approach is designed to reduce blind spots and provide greater transparency throughout the ULD supply chain.

With more precise data on the location and dwell time of individual units, Lufthansa Cargo aims to improve equipment utilization and respond more quickly to operational disruptions. The enhanced visibility can also reduce time spent searching for misplaced equipment and support more data-driven fleet management.

“Digital transparency is a key success factor in today’s air cargo industry,” said Oliver von Götz, vice president of global fulfillment management at Lufthansa Cargo. “By partnering with Jettainer on the rollout of next-generation IoT tracking, we are enhancing visibility across our ULD fleet and further improving reliability, efficiency and quality for our customers worldwide.”

Dr. Jan Wilhelm Breithaupt, CEO of Jettainer, said deploying the system with Lufthansa Cargo represents an important milestone for the company’s digital ULD management strategy.

“Managing a ULD fleet of this scale requires maximum transparency, reliable data and intelligent steering,” Breithaupt said. “Together, we are setting a new standard for digital ULD management and strengthening operational control across the global network.”