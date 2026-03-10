IATA Safety Report Highlights Airport Infrastructure And Ground Handling Risks

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) reported another strong year for global aviation safety in 2025, though the latest data highlights the continuing importance of runway environments and ramp operations in preventing accidents.

According to IATA’s 2025 Annual Safety Report, the global all-accident rate improved to 1.32 accidents per million flights, down from 1.42 in 2024, as airlines operated 38.7 million flights worldwide. A total of 51 accidents were recorded during the year, slightly fewer than the 54 accidents reported in 2024.

While accidents remain extremely rare, IATA noted that ground damage, tail strikes, landing gear events and runway excursions were the most common incident types in 2025. The findings reinforce the importance of strong safety practices during aircraft movements, takeoff and landing operations, and ground handling activities.

“Flying is the safest form of long-distance travel,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General. “Accidents are extremely rare and each one reminds us to remain focused on continuous improvement through global standards and collaboration guided by safety data.”

Fatal accidents increased slightly to eight in 2025, compared with seven in 2024, resulting in 394 onboard fatalities worldwide. IATA said the higher fatality count was largely driven by a small number of major accidents that accounted for the majority of the year’s fatalities.

Despite the increase, long-term safety performance continues to improve. Over the past decade, the global rate of fatal accidents has fallen from one per 3.5 million flights (2012–2016) to one per 5.6 million flights (2021–2025).

Airport infrastructure remains a key factor

IATA’s analysis found that airport facilities contributed to 16% of accidents in 2025, underscoring the role that runway safety areas, infrastructure design and airfield hazards can play in accident severity.

In several cases, rigid obstacles near runways increased the consequences of otherwise survivable events, according to the report.

“Airport infrastructure and runway environments play a critical role in accident outcomes,” Walsh said. “All airports and regulators should continuously review runway safety areas and structures near runways to ensure compliance with global safety standards.”

Regional trends

North America recorded 16 accidents in 2025, the highest total of any region, with an accident rate of 1.68 per million flights, above the region’s five-year average of 1.33. Ground damage and tail strikes were among the most common incident types reported.

Other regions saw mixed results. Africa continued to report the highest accident rate globally despite improvement year over year, while Asia-Pacific and Latin America recorded safety performance that was better than their respective five-year averages.

Emerging operational risks

The report also highlighted emerging operational risks affecting global aviation safety, including rising interference with satellite navigation systems (GNSS) and growing operational complexity linked to expanding conflict zones and airspace restrictions.

Reported GNSS jamming incidents increased 67% compared with 2023, while reported GPS spoofing events rose 193%, according to IATA data.

“Airlines rely on GNSS for safe and efficient flight operations,” Walsh said. “The rise in interference events is deeply concerning and requires coordinated action by governments and air navigation service providers.”