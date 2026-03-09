SATS Monitoring Middle East Conflict as Airspace Closures Disrupt Air Cargo Supply Chains

SATS says it is closely monitoring the ongoing conflict in the Middle East as unprecedented airspace closures in parts of the Gulf begin to affect global air cargo supply chains.

While disruptions may temporarily delay some shipments, the company noted that air cargo typically adjusts quickly as airlines and logistics providers reroute traffic through alternative corridors. SATS said its global cargo handling network positions the company to help mitigate supply chain disruptions and respond to shifting trade flows as conditions evolve.

The Singapore-based ground handling and cargo services provider said it remains in close contact with airline customers and will continue adjusting operations as trade lanes shift. The company also expressed support for aviation workers across the region, praising airport staff in Gulf states for their resilience and professionalism amid difficult circumstances.

SATS currently operates cargo handling facilities in Saudi Arabia and Oman, and said staff across its Middle East operations, including Singaporean personnel deployed to the region, remain safe. According to the company, operations at these stations have continued under appropriate safety and security protocols, with no material interruption reported since Feb. 28.

The company noted that the Middle East remains an important growth market for air cargo, supported by demand for e-commerce and specialized cargo such as pharmaceuticals, temperature-sensitive shipments and time-critical express freight. SATS said its Saudi Arabia stations recorded a 12 percent increase in cargo volumes handled from 2024 to 2025, though the region still represents a relatively small share of its global tonnage.

SATS also highlighted the role of its facilities in Saudi Arabia and Oman as potential alternate gateways into the Gulf Cooperation Council region when airspace closures affect neighboring markets. The company said these hubs could help facilitate the movement of emergency supplies and other time-sensitive cargo into affected areas.

Historically, the company noted, conflict-related disruptions can increase the urgency of shipments, often shifting more cargo toward air transport because of its speed compared with sea or land transport.

As the situation continues to evolve, SATS said it will rely on its global network and partnerships with airlines and logistics providers to support the safe handling, storage and onward movement of cargo as routes and schedules adjust.