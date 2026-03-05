Thomas Schürmann Appointed Managing Director Germany of Frankfurt Cargo Services

Worldwide Flight Services (WFS), a SATS company, has appointed Thomas Schürmann as Managing Director Germany of its subsidiary Frankfurt Cargo Services (FCS), effective April.

Schürmann joins FCS from Etihad Airways in Abu Dhabi, where he most recently served as Head of Cargo Operations & Delivery. He brings more than 20 years of experience in international management and air cargo operations. At Etihad, he was responsible for global cargo operations across more than 80 passenger and cargo stations worldwide. Earlier in his career, he also held roles with Flughafen Düsseldorf Cargo GmbH. In his new role, Schürmann will combine airline and ground handling experience to support FCS’s continued development and strengthen its customer-focused approach at Frankfurt Airport.

Current FCS Managing Director Claus Wagner will remain within the WFS group and transition to lead the Frankfurt operations of parent company WFS. In this role, he will focus on expanding the company’s freight forwarding and e-commerce handling activities at the airport.

Wagner has served as Managing Director of FCS since 2019, overseeing the company’s growth and strengthening its position as the largest airline-independent freight handler at Frankfurt Airport. A business graduate with more than 30 years of logistics experience, he previously held senior executive roles including Chief Financial Officer at Europcar and Chief Operating Officer at DPD.

WFS recently launched operations at a 24,000-square-meter site in Cargo City South at Frankfurt Airport, consisting of two warehouses and two office buildings with the capacity to handle approximately 100,000 tonnes of import and export freight annually for e-commerce and freight forwarding customers.

“With the appointment of Thomas Schürmann, we have significantly strengthened our already outstanding team in Frankfurt and are strongly positioned to achieve our ambitious goals at this important cargo hub,” said John Batten, CEO of WFS Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia. “I am delighted that Claus Wagner will remain with our company in his new position as Managing Director of WFS Frankfurt. I have known and valued him for many years and am convinced that he is the right person to decisively advance our new freight forwarding and e-commerce business in Frankfurt.”