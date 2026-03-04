Aviator Renews Ground Handling Partnership With SAS Across Five Nordic Airports

Aviator Airport Alliance has renewed its long-standing partnership with SAS Scandinavian Airlines to continue providing ground handling and de-icing services at five airports in Norway and Sweden.

Under the renewed agreement, Aviator will support SAS operations at Tromsø, Bergen and Kristiansand in Norway, as well as Gothenburg-Landvetter and Malmö in Sweden. The contract covers approximately 20,300 annual SAS departures across the five airports, including about 13,900 in Norway and 6,400 in Sweden.

Aviator will provide a full range of ground support services, including passenger and ramp handling as well as aircraft de-icing, which is critical for maintaining safe and reliable operations during the region’s demanding winter conditions.

“This renewal is a strong endorsement of Aviator’s operational excellence, reliability and deep understanding of SAS’s requirements,” said Casper Dons, chief commercial officer at Aviator. “Together, we continue to deliver seamless, safe and efficient operations across the Nordic region.”

“Aviator is a key partner in our ground operations in Norway and Sweden,” added Bjørn Erik Barman-Jenssen, vice president ground at SAS. “Their strong operational performance, winter expertise and consistent service quality across these airports support SAS’s reliability and on-time performance.”

Aviator operates at 15 airports across the Nordic region and serves carriers including Norwegian, Lufthansa Group, Ryanair, Wizz Air, Finnair, Air France-KLM and Turkish Airlines. The company is part of Avia Solutions Group, an ACMI provider with global aviation operations.