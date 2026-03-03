Air Cargo Demand Rises 5.6% in January as Growth Varies by Region

The International Air Transport Association reported global air cargo demand increased 5.6 percent year over year in January, marking a solid start to 2026. International traffic rose 7.2 percent compared to the same month last year.

Capacity grew 3.6 percent overall, and 5.7 percent for international operations, keeping pace with demand and pushing load factors up slightly to 45.1 percent.

Willie Walsh, Director General of the International Air Transport Association, said the year opened on a strong note but warned that geopolitical tensions and evolving U.S. trade policies could challenge supply chains in the months ahead. He noted these issues will be central to discussions at the upcoming World Cargo Symposium in Lima, Peru, March 10 to 12.

Regional performance mixed

Growth was uneven across regions.

African carriers posted the strongest gains, with demand up 18.2 percent year over year. Asia-Pacific airlines followed with a 7.8 percent increase, reinforcing the region’s position as the primary driver of global cargo growth. European carriers reported a 6.9 percent increase, while Middle Eastern airlines saw demand rise 9.3 percent.

In contrast, the Americas lagged. North American carriers recorded a 0.5 percent decline in demand and were the only region to see capacity contract, down 0.2 percent. Latin American and Caribbean carriers reported a 2.0 percent drop in demand.

Trade lanes largely positive

Most major trade corridors recorded growth in January. Africa–Asia traffic rose 41.6 percent, marking seven consecutive months of expansion. Europe–Asia volumes increased 15.2 percent, extending a nearly three-year growth streak. Within Asia, traffic climbed 14.3 percent.

The primary exception was the Asia–North America corridor, which declined 0.6 percent year over year.

Operating environment improving

Broader economic indicators provided support. Global goods trade rose 4.9 percent in December, while jet fuel prices were down 6.5 percent year over year in January. Manufacturing sentiment also improved, with the global Purchasing Managers’ Index rising above the 50-point expansion threshold for the first time in more than a year and a half.

Overall, January’s data points to steady momentum for air cargo, though regional disparities and geopolitical risks continue to shape the outlook for 2026.