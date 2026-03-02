WFS Finalizes Acquisition of Aviapartner Cargo at Brussels Airport

Worldwide Flight Services (WFS), a SATS company, has completed its acquisition of Aviapartner Cargo NV at Brussels Airport following full regulatory approval.

The transaction expands WFS’s service portfolio in Brussels to include full freighter ramp handling, towing and airside transportation. More than 200 Aviapartner Cargo employees will join WFS under the agreement.

The acquisition strengthens WFS’s position in the Belgian air cargo market, where the company has operated since 1992. WFS currently provides warehouse handling for more than 50 airlines across two facilities totaling nearly 30,000 square meters at Brussels Airport. It also maintains a growing presence at Liège Airport, delivering ramp and warehouse handling services for 12 airlines and for Cainiao.

As part of the deal, WFS assumes control of Aviapartner Cargo’s 33,000-square-meter cargo terminal at Brussels Airport. The facility includes two dedicated pharmaceutical handling areas, a phytosanitary inspection point, and specialized mail and courier handling capabilities. Aviapartner will continue providing ground handling services for passenger airlines and executive and private aviation at the airport.

Philippe Torry, managing director Belgium at WFS, said the acquisition adds capacity, customers and skilled employees to the company’s Brussels operation. He said integrating freighter and ramp handling capabilities will create additional growth opportunities with both existing and new clients.

The move further consolidates WFS’s footprint in Belgium by adding airside capacity and expanded freighter ramp access to its existing warehouse operations.