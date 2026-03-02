Baltic Ground Services Renews Ground Handling and Fuel Supply Partnership with Finnair Across the Baltics

Baltic Ground Services (BGS) has renewed its cooperation with Finnair, extending existing agreements across key Baltic stations and reinforcing its long-standing partnership with the airline.

Under the renewed contracts, BGS will continue providing aviation fuel services for Finnair at Vilnius Airport, Riga International Airport and Tallinn Airport from January 1, 2026. BGS will also maintain its role as Finnair’s ground handling provider at Vilnius Airport.

Fuel supply operations began in Vilnius in January 2017, followed by Tallinn in March 2024 and Riga in October 2024. From these stations, Finnair operates regular services to its Helsinki hub, connecting the Baltic capitals with its broader European and intercontinental network.

“Our cooperation with Finnair has developed steadily over the years, built on mutual trust and operational consistency,” said Vitalis Dudys, BGS Group Head of Commerce. “We are pleased to extend this partnership and continue supporting Finnair’s operations in the Baltics with reliable ground handling and fuel services.”

Juha Taipalinen, vice president of procurement at Finnair, said the renewed agreements highlight the importance of stable local partnerships in ensuring smooth daily operations across the region.

“We are very satisfied with our long-term ground handling cooperation with BGS and extending our partnership into fuel supply services was a natural next step,” he said. “Reliable, safe and punctual operations are essential for delivering high-quality service and ensuring customer satisfaction throughout the travel chain. Our suppliers play a key role in enabling this, and we value BGS as a trusted partner in supporting Finnair’s daily operations.”

The renewed agreements underscore BGS’s role as a regional ground handling and fuel services provider, supporting airline operations across multiple Baltic hubs while maintaining long-term partnerships with network carriers such as Finnair.