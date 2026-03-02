IAG Cargo Launches Dedicated Aircraft on Ground Service

IAG Cargo has launched a dedicated Aircraft on Ground service designed to support the urgent transport of critical aircraft parts and help operators minimize downtime.

The new global service responds to growing demand for specialist AOG logistics and rapid recovery solutions as airlines contend with aging fleets, increasing air traffic and leaner inventory strategies. It aims to accelerate the recovery of grounded aircraft and safeguard schedule integrity.

The AOG product leverages IAG Cargo’s network of more than 250 destinations, along with its proximity to major manufacturing and maintenance hubs in Europe and North America. The company said this positioning enables faster access to essential parts when time is critical.

Shipments booked under the AOG service are managed by specialist teams operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The teams provide rapid triage and real-time updates to give customers greater visibility and control over urgent consignments.

“With our AOG product, we’re addressing the industry’s need for a rapid and specialist response when unexpected technical issues leave aircraft on the ground,” said David Rose, chief commercial officer at IAG Cargo. “With a dedicated team and a bespoke service model, customers booking our AOG product will see their critical parts move at speed and with absolute focus.”

Market research cited by the company values the global AOG logistics sector at $3.14 billion in 2025 and projects growth to $4.16 billion by 2032, driven by increasing air traffic and the need for fast-response solutions.