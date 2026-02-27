Lone Star To Acquire Alliance Ground International

Lone Star Funds has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Alliance Ground International (AGI), a North American airport services provider, from Greenbriar Equity Group and Audax Private Equity. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Miami, AGI operates at more than 60 airports across North America and employs more than 12,000 workers. The company provides outsourced airport services supporting both cargo and passenger aircraft operations. Its core business is air cargo handling, complemented by passenger terminal services, ground handling and related offerings.

Lone Star said it will partner with AGI’s management team to support continued growth, invest across key business segments and expand the company’s presence in existing and new markets.

“We are pleased to reach this agreement to acquire AGI, a company that has grown into a true leader,” said Donald Quintin, chief executive officer of Lone Star. “We will work alongside the company’s management team to drive growth, while also remaining committed to the high-quality operations its customers have come to expect.”

Jared Azcuy, chief executive officer of AGI, said the partnership marks “an important milestone” in the company’s continued expansion, adding that AGI plans to pursue further growth and technological innovation while maintaining its focus on safety, reliability and service.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.