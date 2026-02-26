Etihad Cargo Launches Excellence Hub to Standardize Training Across Global Network

Etihad Cargo has launched the Etihad Cargo Excellence Hub, a digital training academy designed to strengthen safety, compliance and operational consistency across its global partner network.

The online platform provides structured training for Etihad Cargo representatives and stakeholders worldwide, supporting consistent service delivery as the carrier continues to expand its operations. The curriculum includes mandatory and elective courses covering operating standards, product and service frameworks, safety and compliance aligned with international regulations, industry-certified programs delivered with accredited institutions, and soft skills development to enhance customer engagement.

By centralizing training through a scalable digital platform, Etihad Cargo aims to improve risk management, operational alignment and service quality across all regions. The Excellence Hub enables standardized knowledge deployment regardless of geography, helping ensure partners operate to the same performance and compliance standards.

“The Etihad Cargo Excellence Hub ensures our global partners operate to the same safety, compliance and service standards,” said Stanislas Brun, chief cargo officer at Etihad Airways. “As we grow, consistency becomes a competitive advantage. This initiative protects our brand, strengthens performance discipline and directly supports the customer experience we commit to deliver.”

Dr. Nadia Al Bastaki, chief people and corporate affairs officer at Etihad Airways, said the initiative reflects Etihad’s broader investment in workforce development. “By providing accessible courses and a platform for knowledge sharing, Etihad Cargo aims to enhance the capabilities of those entering and advancing within the air cargo industry,” she said. “The training academy will facilitate professional development and improve customer service and efficiency, benefiting Etihad Cargo’s partners and the wider industry.”

Etihad Cargo said the Excellence Hub will serve as a foundational element of its growth strategy, reinforcing its focus on safety, compliance and consistent execution across its global operations.