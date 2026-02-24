IAG Cargo to Handle Qatar Airways Cargo Ground Operations in Dublin

IAG Cargo has been appointed ground handling agent for Qatar Airways Cargo at Dublin Airport, expanding collaboration between the two carriers and strengthening operational integration at the Irish gateway.

Under the agreement, IAG Cargo will manage all cargo ground handling activities for Qatar Airways Cargo’s operations in Dublin. The move supports closer alignment between the partners and is part of the broader Global Cargo Joint Business launched in 2025 between IAG Cargo, MASkargo and Qatar Airways Cargo.

By consolidating ground handling under a single operator, the partnership is expected to enhance service consistency, operational efficiency and network connectivity for customers moving cargo through Dublin.

The appointment also builds on IAG Cargo’s growing third-party handling capabilities, including recent support for MASkargo operations at London Heathrow. Qatar Airways Cargo currently operates 17 weekly belly-hold flights between Dublin and Doha, with all cargo handled through IAG Cargo’s Dublin facility.

David Shepherd, CEO of IAG Cargo, said the agreement reflects confidence in the company’s operational expertise and highlights Dublin’s strategic role within its global network.

Mark Drusch, chief officer cargo at Qatar Airways Cargo, said the partnership supports the airline’s continued network growth and ensures reliable, high-quality cargo handling for customers in Ireland and beyond.