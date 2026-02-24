Jettainer Extends Long-Term ULD Management Partnership With CMA CGM AIR CARGO

Jettainer has extended its long-term unit load device (ULD) management partnership with CMA CGM AIR CARGO, reinforcing its role in supporting the airline’s continued fleet expansion and global growth.

Originally signed in 2022, the contract was renewed early to address additional requirements tied to CMA CGM AIR CARGO’s planned fleet additions. Jettainer will continue providing comprehensive ULD management services, including maintenance and repair, ensuring consistent availability of equipment across the airline’s network.

Jettainer supports the airline with a tailored ULD fleet and uses advanced digital tools, including its JettwareNG platform, to optimize positioning, track equipment in real time, and provide detailed operational data. These capabilities are designed to improve efficiency, transparency, and sustainability across cargo operations.

Launched in 2021, CMA CGM AIR CARGO is part of the CMA CGM Group’s strategy to deliver integrated logistics solutions spanning maritime, air, and land transport. The airline currently operates eight freighters, including five Boeing 777Fs, one Airbus A330F, and two Boeing 747Fs, with plans to introduce eight Airbus A350Fs beginning in 2027. Its aircraft operate from key hubs in France, the United States, and Belgium.

“We would like to express our sincere thanks for CMA CGM AIR CARGO’s trust in our services,” said Dr. Jan-Wilhelm Breithaupt, CEO of Jettainer. “We remain committed to delivering best-in-class ULD services and advancing digitalization to further enhance efficiency and transparency in ULD management.”