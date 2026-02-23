Swissport Launches Cabin Care Services in Sydney to Strengthen Turnaround Efficiency

Swissport has introduced Cabin Care by Swissport at Sydney International Airport, expanding its service portfolio in Australia and reinforcing its integrated aircraft turnaround capabilities. The new offering provides comprehensive cabin cleaning and presentation services, complementing Swissport’s existing ground handling operations to deliver a coordinated, end-to-end turnaround solution for airline customers.

The Cabin Care service integrates interior cleaning, fleet presentation, toilet and water servicing, and rapid turnaround cleans with Swissport’s Operations Control Centre and workforce planning systems. This approach enables real-time coordination, reduces handover delays, and helps airlines minimize aircraft ground time while maintaining high cabin standards.

“Cabin Care represents a significant step in Swissport’s strategy to offer fully integrated aircraft turnaround solutions in Australia,” said Anthony Filacouridis, CEO Australia at Swissport. “By combining cabin presentation with our operational expertise, we are enhancing turnaround reliability, improving passenger experience, and embedding sustainability into everyday operations.”

The Sydney launch team consists of cross-trained personnel qualified in both cabin services and general ground operations, enabling faster turnaround times and greater operational accountability. Swissport said the integrated workforce model supports growing airline demand for consistent, efficient turnaround services.

Sustainability is a core component of the Cabin Care program, which aligns with Swissport’s broader environmental initiatives, including increased use of electric ground equipment. The company also sources uniforms through Supply Nation-verified Indigenous businesses and has invested in specialized vehicles and high-lift equipment to support efficient and environmentally responsible operations.

Swissport currently provides aviation services to 32 airlines across 16 airports in Australia and New Zealand, alongside operating air cargo warehouses and executive lounges throughout the region.