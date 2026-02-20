FedEx Breaks Ground on Automated Air Cargo Hub at Navi Mumbai Airport

FedEx has broken ground on a fully automated air cargo hub at Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), marking a long-term investment to strengthen logistics capacity in India’s largest international trade corridor.

The approximately 300,000-square-foot facility, developed in partnership with Adani Airport Holdings Ltd., will serve as a regional consolidation and redistribution hub for Western India. The project is expected to create more than 6,000 direct and indirect jobs across logistics, warehousing, transportation and related services.

The automated hub will feature advanced sorting systems, dimensional scanning, high-speed screening technology and dedicated aircraft parking bays. These capabilities will allow simultaneous handling of inbound and outbound shipments while improving routing flexibility and transit time reliability, particularly for high-value and time-sensitive cargo such as electronics, pharmaceuticals and perishables.

Officials from FedEx, Adani Airport Holdings and the Maharashtra government attended the groundbreaking ceremony, highlighting the project’s importance to regional trade and infrastructure development.

The new hub will support trade flows between India and key global markets, including Southeast Asia, West Asia, Europe and the United States. It also reinforces FedEx’s long-standing presence in India while supporting NMIA’s phased cargo expansion, which is planned to reach approximately 3.25 million metric tonnes of annual handling capacity at full development.