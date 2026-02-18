Airforwarders Association Executive Director Brandon Fried to Retire After Two Decades of Leadership

Brandon Fried will retire as executive director of the Airforwarders Association (AfA) in December, concluding a 21-year tenure with the organization. The association has launched a search for his successor and expects to name a replacement later this year.

Fried joined the AfA board of directors in 2001 and was appointed executive director in 2005. During his leadership, the association expanded to more than 225 corporate members and strengthened its role as an advocate for air cargo forwarders.

Based in Washington, D.C., Fried served as a leading voice on cargo security, airport infrastructure, aviation safety, and customs policy. He worked closely with federal agencies including the Transportation Security Administration and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and contributed to multiple federal advisory committees focused on aviation security and trade.

Throughout his career, Fried actively supported the air logistics community, fostering collaboration among forwarders, airlines, airports, and trucking providers. Prior to joining the AfA, he founded and operated the Washington office of Adcom Worldwide and later advised air cargo companies on strategy and management.

Fried announced his retirement plans during the AfA annual conference in Orlando, Florida.