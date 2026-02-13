Chicago Rockford International Airport Sets Passenger Record in 2025

Chicago Rockford International Airport (RFD) reported record passenger traffic and continued cargo growth in 2025, marking another milestone year for the Illinois gateway.

The airport served more than 310,000 passengers during the year, its highest annual total to date. Airport leadership attributed the growth to sustained leisure demand and expanded travel options for travelers in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin.

In 2025, RFD added new American Airlines service operated by Landline, enhancing connectivity and providing access to more than 350 destinations worldwide. The airport said continued nonstop and vacation-focused routes supported its passenger momentum.

On the cargo side, RFD recorded 3.4 billion pounds of total landed weight in 2025, an increase of 9.25% compared to 2024. The result represents the airport’s strongest cargo performance outside the COVID-era peak in 2022, coming within approximately 113,000 pounds of its all-time record.

Airport officials cited steady volumes from core carrier partners, expanded international relationships and continued demand for efficient Midwest logistics operations as key contributors to the year’s performance.

In 2025, Amazon Air marked five years of operations in Rockford, with its on-airport facility continuing to expand activity and workforce. Allegiant Air also celebrated 20 years of service at RFD, having carried more than 3.6 million passengers from the airport since launching operations in 2005.