BGS Subsidiary Extends Fuel Supply Agreement With Mavi Gök Airlines at Riga

Baltic Ground Services (BGS) has extended its aviation fuel supply cooperation with Mavi Gök Airlines (MGA) at Riga International Airport, continuing a partnership that began in April 2025.

Under the renewed agreement, BGS subsidiary Gulfstream Oil (GSO) will continue fueling MGA’s charter operations from Riga for another year beginning in April 2026.

Beyond Riga, BGS also supplies fuel to MGA at Palanga International Airport and Leoš Janáček Airport Ostrava. From the three airports, MGA operates services to Antalya Airport, with select flights from Riga operated using Boeing 777 aircraft.

“Extending our cooperation with MGA is a natural next step in a partnership built on day-to-day operational trust,” said Vitalis Dudys, BGS Group Head of Commerce. “We’re glad to continue supporting MGA across several airports and to provide the level of reliability their operations require.”

MGA General Manager M. Abdullah Çitçi said the renewed agreement highlights the value of consistent fuel support across multiple stations, helping ensure smooth charter operations between the Baltics, Central Europe and leisure destinations.

The extension reinforces BGS’s role as a long-term fuel supply partner for charter carriers operating across Europe.