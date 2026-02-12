More Cargo Options Highlighted As Orlando International Engages Air Cargo Stakeholders

Orlando International Airport is advancing efforts to expand its cargo capabilities following a recent meeting with logistics and supply chain professionals from across Central Florida.

Hosted by the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority’s MCO Cargo Association, the session brought together representatives from airlines, freight forwarders, ground handlers, shipping companies, engineering firms, and government agencies to review development updates and discuss strategies to strengthen the airport’s cargo offering.

Tod D. Willman, assistant vice president of cargo development for GOAA, said the airport is seeking industry input as it works to diversify operations and position itself as more than a leisure gateway. He pointed to new international routes, including service to Tokyo and Madrid, as part of MCO’s broader push to expand global connectivity.

Airport officials emphasized that the Orlando region’s aerospace, simulation, life sciences, and education sectors support cargo growth potential, alongside highway access and comparatively lower congestion than other regional airports. MCO also maintains a wide domestic network and approximately 60 international origin and destination pairs that provide widebody belly capacity to Europe, South America, and the Middle East.

The featured speaker, Diego Vergara Casado, business development manager at Cargo Network Services, a subsidiary of the International Air Transport Association, presented data on global cargo trends and their operational implications. He noted that while air cargo represented less than one percent of global trade by volume in 2024, it accounted for nearly 25 percent by value due to its role in transporting high value goods such as semiconductors, perishables, and precious metals.

The discussion aligns with GOAA’s long term vision adopted in October 2025, which includes plans to develop at least one new cargo processing facility to support future growth.