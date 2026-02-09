Atlantic Street Capital Sells GAT Airline Ground Support to PrimeFlight Aviation Services

Atlantic Street Capital has announced the sale of GAT Airline Ground Support, a provider of ground handling and catering services, to PrimeFlight Aviation Services. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

GAT delivers ground handling, cargo handling, and catering services under its Sky Café brand to airline customers across the United States and Canada. The company also provides safety management tools and cargo security screening services. Headquartered in Peachtree City, Georgia, GAT employs approximately 6,000 people and operates at nearly 70 airports in North America. Atlantic Street Capital acquired the business in 2017 from its founding family.

During its ownership period, Atlantic Street Capital supported investments to expand GAT’s leadership team and strengthen its operational platform. The company pursued new ground handling and catering contracts in both existing and new markets and managed through the challenges of the COVID-19 downturn and subsequent recovery. GAT also completed a strategic acquisition that extended its footprint into Canada and added catering capabilities to its portfolio.

Mike Hough, chief executive officer of GAT, credited employees for the company’s growth and resilience. He thanked Atlantic Street Capital for its partnership over the past eight years and said the transition to PrimeFlight marks the next stage of development for the business. Hough added that joining PrimeFlight will position the organization to strengthen opportunities for employees and airline customers while maintaining a focus on safety and operational excellence.

Peter Shabecoff, managing partner of Atlantic Street Capital, said GAT’s flexible service model and strong performance have supported significant organic growth. He noted that the investment team worked closely with GAT leadership to prepare the company for long-term expansion and expressed confidence in its future under PrimeFlight ownership.

Piper Sandler & Co. served as exclusive financial advisor to GAT, and Kirkland & Ellis acted as legal counsel.