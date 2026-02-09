WFS Plans Network Rollout of CIND Dimensioner in Motion After Copenhagen Trial

Worldwide Flight Services has completed a successful proof of concept for CIND’s Dimensioner in Motion System at Copenhagen Airport and plans to deploy the technology across multiple stations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

The 15-week operational trial tested CIND’s vision-based measurement platform in live cargo handling conditions at the WFS terminal in Copenhagen. Following the results, WFS confirmed the next phase of implementation will begin at five locations: Amsterdam Schiphol, Stockholm Arlanda, Barcelona, Liège, and Paris Charles de Gaulle.

CIND’s Dimensioner in Motion uses stereo vision cameras, artificial intelligence, and algorithms to capture dimensions and visual data automatically. The system measures both standard and nonstandard pallets while they are in motion on forklifts, conveyors, or automated guided vehicles. According to the company, the technology delivers measurements compliant with international standards with an accuracy of plus or minus two centimeters, supporting correct freight data capture for invoicing and aircraft space planning.

Volume calculations are produced in less than two seconds, enabling throughput of up to 500 pallets per hour in high-volume environments.

Jimi Daniel Hansen, senior vice president of operational excellence at WFS, said the technology offers clear advantages over manual processes. He noted the system improves cargo flow and provides structured data reports at both measurement and shipment level, along with photo evidence and stackability analysis based on pallet geometry.

The deployment expands a long-standing digital collaboration between WFS and CIND focused on automation, safety, and transparency in cargo acceptance. The initiative also aligns with WFS’ broader strategy to introduce digital tools across the combined WFS and SATS network, which includes 225 stations in 27 countries handling more than half of global air cargo volumes.

Marcus Schelin, CEO of CIND AB, said the two companies have worked together for years to develop new standards for automated data collection in air cargo. He added that the Copenhagen trial validated new functionality designed to meet demanding operational requirements.

In 2024, WFS became the first cargo handler to implement CIND’s ContourCheck 3D modeling software, which generates digital reports and images for each prepared flight to verify units are fit to fly. The system is also being used in Europe to support build-up training and compliance initiatives.