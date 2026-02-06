Emirates Introduces Second Daily Service to Tokyo Narita

Emirates will expand its Japan operations with a second daily flight to Tokyo Narita beginning May 1, strengthening connections between Asia, the Middle East, and a growing range of destinations across Africa and Europe.

The additional service will operate with a retrofitted Boeing 777-300ER. Flight EK320 will depart Dubai at 22:30 and arrive in Tokyo Narita at 13:30 the following day. The return flight EK321 will leave Tokyo Narita at 21:30 and reach Dubai at 03:50 the next day, with all times local.

Emirates said the new frequency will provide greater schedule flexibility and support multi-destination itineraries, including stopovers in Dubai. Eastbound travelers will benefit from afternoon arrivals that improve domestic connections within Japan, while westbound passengers will reach Dubai early in the morning for onward links to Africa, Europe, and South America. The airline highlighted improved connectivity to markets including South Africa, Tunisia, Egypt, Morocco, Spain, Portugal, France, Italy, and Brazil.

The refurbished 777-300ER features a four-class configuration with 260 economy seats, 24 premium economy seats, 40 business class seats in a 1-2-1 layout, and eight first class suites. Cabin interiors include updated color schemes, Ghaf Tree design elements, and wood finishes. Onboard catering will include Japanese options such as a Kaiseki meal tray, and passengers will have access to more than 6,500 channels of entertainment on the airline’s ice system.

Emirates has served Japan since 2002 and currently operates daily flights to Tokyo Narita, Tokyo Haneda, and Osaka using a mix of Boeing 777 and A380 aircraft, all featuring premium economy. With the added Narita frequency, the carrier will offer more than 22,500 weekly seats across 28 flights and up to 1,240 tonnes of weekly cargo capacity to and from Japan.

The airline recently introduced its chauffeur-drive service for premium customers in Narita and plans to extend the option to Osaka beginning March 1. Emirates also offers domestic connections through partnerships with Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways, covering 36 destinations. The new Narita service is expected to enhance travel options for passengers from African markets in particular, providing additional routing choices through Dubai to points across Japan.