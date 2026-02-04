Avfuel and City of Sugar Land Partner to Support Southeast Texas Aviation

Avfuel Corporation has been selected as the fuel provider for Sugar Land Regional Airport and its full-service GlobalSelect fixed base operation, establishing a new partnership with the City of Sugar Land, Texas.

The collaboration comes as the region prepares for heightened international travel tied to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Houston expecting more than 500,000 visitors. Local officials said the agreement will help position the airport to handle increased traffic while delivering consistent service for business and leisure operators.

Mitchell Davies, director of aviation for Sugar Land Regional Airport, said the partnership supports the city’s broader modernization goals. He noted that Avfuel’s role extends beyond fuel supply to include investment in customer experience and operational growth.

Jon Boyle, vice president of sales for Avfuel, described the airport as an important gateway to the Houston area for corporate and event travel. He said Avfuel will provide fuel and related services to help meet rising demand in the market.

Located less than 25 miles from downtown Houston, Sugar Land Regional Airport serves as a major reliever facility with 85,000 square feet of corporate hangar space and more than 575,000 square feet of transient ramp area. The GlobalSelect facility includes crew lounges, conference rooms, on-site dining and U.S. Customs access.

Through the Avfuel Network, GlobalSelect customers will have access to the AVTRIP rewards program, contract fuel options and consolidated transaction services via the Avfuel Pro Card.