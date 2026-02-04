Menzies Aviation Secures 15-Year Ground Handling License at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru

Menzies Aviation has been awarded a 15-year license to provide ground handling services at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru, one of India’s fastest-growing airports for domestic and international traffic.

The license, awarded by Bangalore International Airport Limited, takes effect on April 1, 2026, with operations expected to begin immediately after required regulatory approvals are secured.

The award builds on Menzies Aviation’s more than 15 years of experience at the airport, where the company has delivered air cargo services for global and domestic carriers. Under the new agreement, Menzies will provide a full range of ground handling services across Terminals 1 and 2, including passenger, ramp, and baggage operations. The expanded scope will enable airline customers to benefit from integrated ground and cargo services at the airport.

Kempegowda International Airport is a major aviation gateway for South Asia and among India’s busiest airports, handling more than 43 million passengers annually. The market continues to see strong increases in passenger demand, seat capacity, and network growth, reinforcing India’s position as one of the world’s most dynamic aviation regions.

As part of the agreement, Menzies will launch a local recruitment program, with approximately 1,000 new employees expected to join the business during the first three years. This will expand the company’s existing cargo workforce of 1,700 people. All new team members will receive training aligned with Menzies Aviation’s global safety and operational standards.

Menzies also plans to invest more than $9.2 million to modernize and standardize its ground support equipment at the airport, including the introduction of electric equipment in line with its long-term sustainability strategy. The investment supports the airport operator’s own environmental objectives and a shared commitment to decarbonization and operational efficiency.

Charles Wyley, executive vice president for Middle East, Africa, and Asia at Menzies Aviation, said the agreement reflects confidence in the company’s global safety and service standards. He said securing the license at one of India’s fastest-growing airports strengthens Menzies’ presence in a region experiencing exceptional aviation expansion and deepens its partnership with Bangalore International Airport Limited.

Girish Nair, chief operating officer of Bangalore International Airport Limited, said the airport is pleased to welcome Menzies Aviation as a ground handling partner. He highlighted the company’s global experience and strong safety culture, noting that the partnership will support safe, efficient, and seamless operations while contributing to the airport’s long-term growth and sustainability ambitions.

The license positions Menzies to support airline partners at one of the world’s most significant aviation markets while contributing to continued operational excellence and sustainable development at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru.