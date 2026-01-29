IATA: Cargo Demand Grew 3.4% in 2025, Forcing Network and Ground Ops Shifts

Global air cargo demand rose 3.4% in 2025, supported by strong e-commerce volumes and shifting trade lanes that are reshaping airline networks and cargo ground operations, according to new data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

International cargo demand increased 4.2% year over year, while global capacity grew 3.7%, signaling continued pressure on cargo terminals, warehouse throughput, and ground handling resources.

Asia-Pacific airlines led global growth, posting an 8.4% increase in cargo demand for the year. African carriers followed with 6.0% growth, while European airlines recorded a 2.9% increase. North American carriers saw a 1.3% decline, the only regional contraction in 2025.

Trade lane data shows cargo flows shifting away from Asia–North America toward Asia–Europe and intra-Asia markets. Asia–Europe demand grew 10.3%, while Asia–North America declined 0.8%, reflecting the impact of tariffs, the removal of U.S. de minimis exemptions, and broader trade policy changes.

These shifts are driving adjustments in freighter deployment, belly cargo utilization, warehouse capacity planning, and ramp staffing, as carriers and ground handlers rebalance operations toward faster-growing corridors.

Cargo yields fell 1.5% year over year, the smallest decline in three years, suggesting a stabilizing supply-demand environment. IATA expects cargo growth to moderate to about 2.4% in 2026, with flexibility in networks and ground infrastructure becoming increasingly important.