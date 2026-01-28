dBD Communications Expands Asia-Pacific Footprint With Pacific Aviation Consultants Partnership

dBD Communications has announced a new Asia-Pacific partnership with Pacific Aviation Consultants (PAC), strengthening its regional presence across Australia, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

The agreement supports dBD Communications’ international growth strategy by expanding local representation and customer support in key aviation and ground handling markets. The partnership launched at the start of 2026 with a visit by PAC Founder Derrick Ogden to dBD Communications’ headquarters for product training, reinforcing a shared focus on safety, operational clarity, and effective communication in complex ramp environments.

Under the collaboration, Pacific Aviation Consultants will promote dBD Communications’ aviation communication solutions across the region, providing operators with closer local engagement, regional insight, and support aligned with real operational challenges.

PAC brings decades of experience in airport ground handling and a strong understanding of the regulatory and operational landscape in Asia-Pacific. That expertise complements dBD Communications’ portfolio of wireless duplex communication systems, which are deployed across aviation and other safety-critical industries worldwide.

“dBD Communications’ safety-led approach aligns closely with my experience in ground handling,” said Derrick Ogden, Founder of Pacific Aviation Consultants. “This partnership enables us to deliver proven communication systems to operators across Australia, Indonesia, and Vietnam with the local understanding and support they need.”

Over the coming year, the partners plan to expand customer relationships and increase dBD Communications’ visibility and engagement across the region.

“Derrick is widely respected in the aviation industry and brings deep expertise in ground handling operations,” said David O’Connell, CEO of dBD Communications. “His regional knowledge and network make him an ideal partner as we strengthen our Asia-Pacific presence.”