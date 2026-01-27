Safeport Earns IS-BAH Certification Across Five Portugal Stations

Jan. 27, 2026
Safeport
Safeport has been awarded International Standard for Business Aircraft Handling (IS-BAH) certification by the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC), following the rollout of the standard across multiple stations in Portugal.

The certification covers Safeport’s operations in Cascais, Faro, Lisbon, Porto and Beja, underscoring the company’s commitment to safety, quality and professional standards in business aviation ground handling.

IS-BAH certification verifies that Safeport’s operations align with globally recognized best practices and are supported by a structured and effective Safety Management System. The designation strengthens Safeport’s position as a trusted handling partner for business aviation operators, aircraft owners and flight crews.

With IS-BAH now implemented across several locations, Safeport says it will continue to focus on operational excellence, safety leadership and continuous improvement as it supports the sustainable growth of the business aviation sector.

