Grupo EULEN Strengthens Global Leadership to Support Sustainable, People-Centered Growth

Grupo EULEN is reinforcing its global growth strategy with new leadership appointments across its international and U.S. operations, signaling a continued focus on operational excellence, responsible expansion, and a people-centered corporate culture.

At the international level, the company has appointed Fernando Garrido Posada as International Director of Operations, a newly created role reporting to International General Management. The position is designed to support continuous improvement across markets, aligning scale, efficiency, and service quality as the Group expands its global footprint.

In his new role, Garrido will lead efforts to optimize international operations, improve service efficiency, and accelerate the transfer of best practices between Spain and EULEN’s overseas markets. His mandate also includes supporting the development of new business lines in areas where the company already has proven operational expertise, with an emphasis on sustainable, disciplined growth.

Grupo EULEN USA is also strengthening its executive leadership team following a series of strategic appointments over the past year. These additions are aimed at reinforcing operational execution, commercial development, and human capital strategy, reflecting the company’s belief that long-term performance depends on strong leadership, governance, and inclusive, high-performance workplace cultures.

“Our growth strategy is inseparable from our commitment to people and responsible leadership,” said María Fernández de Córdoba Martos, CEO of Grupo EULEN USA. “By bringing in experienced, values-driven leaders, we aim to improve service quality, expand opportunity for our workforce, and deliver positive impact in the communities we serve.”

The leadership changes align with Grupo EULEN’s broader ESG priorities, emphasizing talent development, operational resilience, and long-term value creation. The company operates in 11 countries and reports consolidated revenues of €1.8 billion, supported by a global workforce of more than 75,000 employees.