Jet Aviation Expands SAF Supply in Switzerland as Business Aviation Demand Grows

Jet Aviation will again provide sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in Zurich during the 2026 World Economic Forum, reinforcing the role of high-profile business aviation traffic in driving SAF adoption and market visibility.

The company has supplied SAF in Switzerland since 2020 and continues to expand access through both physical fuel availability and its Book & Claim program. SAF is widely viewed as one of the aviation industry’s most scalable near-term decarbonization tools, with the potential to cut lifecycle emissions by up to 80 percent compared with conventional jet fuel.

Jet Aviation’s expanded SAF footprint includes a permanent supply at its Basel headquarters, signaling a shift from event-based deployments toward more consistent regional availability. The move reflects increasing customer interest in lower-emissions flight options, as well as broader efforts to normalize SAF procurement within business aviation operations.

The company now offers SAF at 13 locations globally, supplemented by Book & Claim to extend market participation in regions without direct supply. Alongside fuel initiatives, Jet Aviation is also advancing sustainability efforts tied to ground operations, infrastructure, and materials innovation, including electric ground support equipment and bio-based components for aircraft completions.

As SAF production scales globally, business aviation operators and FBO networks continue to serve as early adoption channels, helping to build demand certainty and accelerate broader fuel market development.

Jet Aviation operates more than 50 facilities worldwide and is a wholly owned subsidiary of General Dynamics.