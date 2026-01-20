CARGOLAND by LGG Closes Strong Peak Season, Confirms Solid 2025 Performance

CARGOLAND by LGG closed the year with a strong peak season and confirmed a solid performance for 2025, handling 1.32 million tonnes across more than 26,000 cargo movements. The result marks the airport’s second-best year since the pandemic peak of 2021, with particularly strong growth on the export side, reinforcing LGG’s role as a key European gateway for outbound cargo flows.

Beyond volume growth, CARGOLAND by LGG reported gains across employee numbers, customer activity, and facility development during the year.

“We talked about ‘Freight Meets Magic’ when we launched CARGOLAND by LGG at Air Cargo Europe in Munich earlier this year, and that magic has since shown itself in every aspect of our business,” said Laurent Jossart, Chief Executive Officer of LGG. “We have seen double-digit cargo growth in every quarter, bringing us to a forecast total of 1.32 million tonnes by the end of 2025, a level surpassed only during the exceptional pandemic year of 2021. Our employees, partners, and customers can be proud of this achievement, delivered despite the many challenges faced throughout the year.”

E-commerce was the primary growth driver in 2025 and a central topic at the Neutral Air Partner ACE event hosted by CARGOLAND by LGG in September. Other contributing segments included flowers and perishables, pharmaceuticals, and live animals such as horses. The airport also welcomed new airline customers, while existing carriers expanded networks and frequencies.

CARGOLAND by LGG’s airline partners now include Cargojet Airways, Suparna Airlines, China Eastern Cargo, SuperNova Airlines, CMA CGM Air Cargo (Air Belgium), China Postal Airlines, One Air, Cathay Cargo, Air Central Longhao, FarCargo, FedEx, and Challenge Group. Challenge Group recently added a Boeing 777-300ERSF to its fleet and uses LGG as the main European hub for its Orange product, supporting additional Boeing 777 freighter services in 2025.

The expansion of airline partnerships supported destination growth across Latin America and Canada, along with further strengthening of the Asian market. In October 2025, CARGOLAND by LGG signed a sister airport agreement with Chicago Rockford International Airport, aimed at developing a dedicated transatlantic freighter corridor linking two cargo-focused, e-commerce-heavy hubs.

To support rising activity levels, CARGOLAND by LGG increased employee numbers by 15 percent in 2025. A strong community focus on operational and quality standards helped maintain efficiency despite external challenges impacting cargo flows. The airport also advanced its digitalization strategy through tools such as LGG Tracking, improving transparency, reducing process errors, and enhancing interoperability.

Looking ahead, 2026 is expected to bring continued, controlled growth. CARGOLAND by LGG plans to further develop its digital tools and currently has more than 30 projects in the pipeline. Service solutions for special cargo, including live animals, flowers, and pharmaceuticals, will continue to be enhanced. Implementation of the Masterplan 2040 remains underway, with increased use of temperature-controlled infrastructure and ongoing development at Cargo City West. The first phase, including a 110,000-square-meter facility, is already operational, while phases two and three are under construction. Real estate development is expected to be a key focus in 2026.

“The first major cargo event we will attend in 2026 is IATA’s World Cargo Symposium in Lima in mid-March,” Jossart said. “We also invite potential and existing customers to mark their calendars for the EU-CBEC, which we are proud to host at the Palais des Congrès Liège from September eight to 10, 2026.”