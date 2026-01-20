2025 Delivers Best Cargo Result in Vienna Airport’s History as Volumes Exceed 300,000 Tons

Vienna Airport recorded its strongest air cargo performance on record in 2025, handling 313,763 tons of freight, a new all-time high. The result represents growth of 5.3 percent compared with the previous year and reflects continued momentum across long-haul services, e-commerce, and pharmaceutical logistics.

The airport cited the targeted expansion of long-haul routes, adding belly-hold capacity, as a key driver of growth, alongside rising demand in the e-commerce and pharmaceutical segments. The Vienna Pharma Handling Center also achieved a record year, exceeding its 2024 result by 6.4 percent.

“A strong cargo sector is a key success factor for airports. Air freight secures global supply chains and promotes economic growth,” said Julian Jäger, joint CEO and COO of Vienna Airport. “Vienna Airport plays a central role as a logistics hub and as the most important gateway for air cargo to Central and Eastern Europe. With global airlines at the location, a specialized service offering, and a strong team, we are very well positioned.”

Michael Zach, Senior Vice President Ground Handling and Cargo Operations at Vienna Airport, emphasized the operational focus behind the results. “In air cargo, all processes must interlock seamlessly to ensure shipments are handled efficiently and quickly at all times. This record performance reflects a strong team effort, with service quality for our customers as the top priority,” he said. “Traditionally a leading transshipment hub for goods from Asia, the Vienna Cargo Hub benefited in 2025 from growing volumes to North America. In 2026, we aim to build on this positive development together with our customers and partners.”

Imports through Vienna Airport totaled 167,568 tons in 2025, up 2.8 percent compared with the previous record year. The airport said continued growth in e-commerce volumes from Asia into Europe supported its role as a regional cargo hub serving Central and Eastern Europe.

On the export side, volumes reached 146,195 tons, an increase of 8.4 percent year over year. Vienna Airport noted particularly strong export activity during the first half of the year, driven in part by U.S. customs policy. Key export markets included Asia and the United States.