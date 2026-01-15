New Terminal One at JFK Issues RFP for Aircraft De-Icing Services

The New Terminal One at John F. Kennedy International Airport has issued a Request for Proposals seeking a provider for aircraft de-icing and de-icing fluid recovery services to support safe and efficient winter operations at the terminal.

The RFP invites qualified service providers with demonstrated experience in environmentally responsible de-icing solutions, operational reliability, and regulatory compliance. The selected partner will operate under a common-use arrangement, providing de-icing and fluid recovery services for the terminal’s airline partners.

The New Terminal One is a central element of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s $19 billion transformation of JFK Airport into a modern global gateway. The redevelopment program includes two new terminals, the modernization and expansion of two existing terminals, a new ground transportation center, and a redesigned roadway network.

“As we prepare to welcome global travelers to the New Terminal One, ensuring the safety and sustainability of our winter operations is paramount,” said Marisa Von Wieding, vice president of operations at The New Terminal One. “We look forward to partnering with a proven service provider that shares our commitment to operational excellence and can deliver best-in-class aircraft de-icing services.”

In alignment with the New Terminal One and Port Authority’s broader economic development goals, the RFP encourages participation from local, minority-, women-, and service-disabled veteran-owned businesses.