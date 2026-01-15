Turkish Airlines And Vienna Airport Sign Five-Year Ground Handling Agreement

Turkish Airlines has signed a new five-year ground handling agreement with Vienna Airport, extending their long-standing partnership through 2030. The contract covers a full scope of services, including passenger handling, baggage operations, and aircraft handling.

The carrier has served Vienna for nearly 65 years and currently operates five daily flights between Vienna and Istanbul, connecting Austria’s capital with one of Europe’s major aviation hubs.

Julian Jäger, joint CEO and COO of Vienna Airport, said Turkish Airlines’ decision to continue working with Vienna Airport reflects confidence in the airport’s operational quality and reliability. He noted that Vienna Airport is the largest ground handling provider on site, with teams focused on efficiency and punctual performance.

Serkan Özbüyükyörük, general manager of Turkish Airlines Austria, described the agreement as a strategic step to support service reliability and operational excellence. He said the expanded partnership aligns with the airline’s commitment to maintaining consistent quality across its European operations.

Michael Zach, senior vice president of ground handling and cargo operations at Vienna Airport, added that coordinated processes and experienced teams help ensure smooth daily operations at a consistently high level.

Turkish Airlines operates five daily services between Vienna and Istanbul and carries more than half a million passengers through Vienna each year. The airline also provides belly cargo capacity on passenger flights, supporting global air freight connectivity. As a member of Star Alliance, Turkish Airlines operates one of Europe’s largest and youngest fleets.

Vienna Airport provides full-scope ground handling services from a single source, including passenger services, ramp handling, load control, crew transport, catering logistics, aircraft cleaning, baggage handling, aircraft handling, and de-icing. The airport also offers freight handling services, including temperature-controlled cargo such as pharmaceuticals.