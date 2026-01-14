Swissport Appoints Maria Grigorova as Chief Financial Officer

Swissport has appointed Maria Grigorova as Chief Financial Officer, effective February 16, 2026.

Grigorova brings extensive experience across publicly listed and private equity owned companies, with senior finance and commercial leadership roles spanning multiple sectors. She joins Swissport from Adecco Group, where she has served since 2022 as Group Senior Vice President and Global Head of Finance for the company’s largest business unit, which generates annual revenues of €18 billion. In that role, she was a member of the executive management team and led a broad transformation of the finance function. Previously, she served as Deputy Group CFO at Adecco.

Her career spans more than 30 years in senior finance roles at JLL, Ideal Standard, Newell Rubbermaid, and Procter & Gamble.

Grigorova succeeds Craig Cavin, who has served as Swissport’s interim CFO since April 2025.

Warwick Brady, president and CEO of Swissport, said Grigorova’s experience leading large-scale financial transformations will support the company’s next phase of growth. He noted that Swissport’s business model has delivered strong financial performance through organic growth and operational transformation, and that Grigorova will focus on disciplined capital allocation and long-term value creation.