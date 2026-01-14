Vantage Group Acquires Canadian Fuel and De-Icing Infrastructure Specialists FSM and AvEnergy

Vantage Group has acquired FSM Management Group and AvEnergy Management Group, expanding its capabilities beyond airport terminals and concessions into the management of aviation fuel, de-icing, and energy infrastructure.

The acquisition brings Vantage direct expertise in fuel and glycol systems that support day-to-day airline operations at major airports, particularly in Canada. Montreal-based FSM manages airline-owned fuel and de-icing infrastructure on behalf of carrier consortiums at 16 Canadian airports, providing administrative oversight for 12 aviation fuel consortiums and four glycol consortiums. The company also develops and manages environmental programs tied to fuel and de-icing operations across those sites.

AvEnergy complements FSM’s airport-based work by managing mission-critical, off-airport fuel and energy infrastructure, supporting commercial airlines, fuel suppliers, and airport partners with logistics and operational services.

Vantage said the acquisition broadens its portfolio beyond passenger and cargo facilities and strengthens its ability to advise, operate, and modernize core aviation infrastructure as airports focus on resilience, sustainability, and long-term energy planning.

“FSM and AvEnergy sit at the heart of the aviation ecosystem across major Canadian airports,” said Sami Teittinen, chief financial officer at Vantage Group. “This acquisition expands our advisory and operational capabilities and helps future-proof critical transportation infrastructure across our global airport portfolio.”

FSM President Robert Iasenza said the deal aligns the company with a partner experienced in developing and operating complex airport assets. With Vantage’s backing, FSM and AvEnergy will continue supporting airline partners in aviation fuel and aircraft de-icing while advancing environmental and operational best practices.