CargoAi Reports Cash-Positive Quarter, Record Growth in Q4 2025

CargoAi reported record performance in the fourth quarter of 2025, posting its first cash-positive quarter while continuing to expand adoption of its digital airfreight platform among airlines and freight forwarders.

During the quarter, the company recorded 60 percent year-on-year growth in e-booking transactions, now spanning 104 airlines, and added 30 new enterprise freight forwarder customers. CargoAi said the results marked the strongest quarterly performance in its history.

The company cited financial discipline as a key differentiator amid continued volatility in the freight-technology sector, positioning its self-funded growth model as a foundation for long-term platform stability and continued product investment.

CargoAi also reported a 98 percent customer renewal rate across its rate management and booking solutions, along with its highest recorded Net Promoter Score to date. The company said these results reflect strong platform adoption and successful proof-of-concept and trial conversions.

Several new platform capabilities were launched during the quarter, including allocation and allotment management tools to support airline–forwarder capacity collaboration, an AI-powered agent to automate selected operational workflows and communications, and predictive tracking and alerting features aimed at proactive exception management. According to the company, the new tools are already contributing to time savings and operational efficiency for users.

“Our journey to reach this point took discipline, relentless focus, and a commitment to customer-driven innovation,” said Matt Petot, CEO of CargoAi. “We have established ourselves as a highly agile, AI-driven platform within the airfreight ecosystem, and we intend to continue accelerating innovation in the year ahead.”

Looking to 2026, CargoAi plans to increase investment in product development, next-generation AI capabilities, and global sales expansion, with a focus on Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific region.