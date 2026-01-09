flydubai Selects ZestIoT to Digitize Turnaround Operations Across Its Network

flydubai has selected ZestIoT to deploy a digital turnaround management platform across its network, beginning at Dubai International Airport.

The platform will digitize turnaround operations and provide real-time visibility into aircraft ground activities, using AI-driven and predictive tools to support collaboration and faster decision-making. The system is designed to improve operational predictability, support on-time departures, and enhance the passenger experience.

“As we steadily expand our operations, real-time visibility and optimized performance are essential to further improving connectivity for our passengers,” said Mohamed Hassan, senior vice president of airport services and cargo at flydubai. He added that the deployment builds on the airline’s existing partnership with ZestIoT and supports continued gains in operational efficiency.

flydubai operates a network of more than 135 destinations across 58 countries with a fleet of 97 Boeing 737 aircraft. At DXB, the airline operates an average of 370 flights per day.

Amit Sukhija, CEO of ZestIoT, said the deployment reflects flydubai’s decision to move beyond pilot programs and adopt AI- and prediction-driven turnaround management at scale. He noted that the platform integrates multiple data sources to support real-time collaboration and day-of-operations decision-making.

The agreement strengthens ZestIoT’s presence in airline turnaround management, supporting operational efficiency and on-time performance across complex, high-volume airport environments.