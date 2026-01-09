GIC International Catering Supplies Lufthansa Cargo Crew Catering at Frankfurt

GIC International Catering has begun providing in-flight catering services for Lufthansa Cargo flight crews at Frankfurt Airport, effective January 1, 2026.

Under the new agreement, the Kelsterbach-based caterer supports eight daily Lufthansa Cargo departures from Frankfurt on intercontinental routes, including services to Chennai, Chicago, Mumbai, Beijing, São Paulo, Shanghai, and Tokyo.

The partnership further strengthens GIC International Catering’s presence at Frankfurt Airport and expands its portfolio within the air cargo sector. Crew catering for cargo operations requires a high level of precision and reliability due to tight schedules and operational complexity.

Lufthansa Cargo pilots receive a premium, à la carte offering based on business class menus, complemented by additional options such as fresh club sandwiches and a selection of salads.

“Supplying pilots carries a special responsibility,” said Göksel Yildirim, CEO of GIC International Catering. “Their expectations for quality, precision, and reliability go beyond those of any first or business class. Being selected by Lufthansa Cargo is both an honor and a commitment for us.”