BGS Renews Fueling Agreement With airBaltic

Baltic Ground Services (BGS) has extended its fueling services agreement with Latvian carrier airBaltic, continuing a partnership that has been in place since 2015.

Under the renewed contract, effective November 1, 2025, BGS will provide aircraft fueling services for airBaltic operations at Palanga Airport (PLQ) and Riga Airport (RIX) through the end of 2026. In Riga, BGS will support a defined portion of the airline’s operations, in line with airBaltic’s procurement framework.

BGS said the agreement reflects more than a decade of cooperation between the two companies and supports airBaltic’s ongoing network growth across the Baltic region. airBaltic operates daily flights between Palanga and Riga, offering onward connections to more than 80 destinations via its main hub at RIX.

BGS is part of Avia Solutions Group, which provides ACMI services and a range of aviation support solutions, including aircraft maintenance, crew training, and ground handling, across a global fleet of more than 145 aircraft.