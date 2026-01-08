China Eastern Air Logistics Deploys High-Capacity AGVs at Shanghai Pudong

China Eastern Air Logistics Co., Ltd. has deployed a new fleet of high-capacity automated guided vehicles (AGVs) from Lödige Industries to support fully automated unit load device (ULD) transport at its cargo terminal 4 at Shanghai Pudong International Airport.

Six 10-ft AGVs are now fully operational following completion of testing and commissioning. Each vehicle can transport loads of up to 6.8 tonnes and is designed to support flexible, scalable cargo flows while reducing reliance on manual transport and fixed infrastructure.

The AGV fleet is fully integrated with Lödige’s Cargo Professional Suite terminal management system, enabling real-time cargo flow planning, routing, and tracking. Data visualization via mobile devices supports precise operational control and continuous 24/7 operations, while helping minimize the risk of ULD damage and allowing staff to focus on higher-value tasks.

According to China Eastern Air Logistics, the system integrates seamlessly with existing workflows and supports long-term growth by improving efficiency, adaptability, and overall terminal performance. All six AGVs were manufactured in Germany and underwent extensive testing prior to deployment.

The AGV deployment complements China’s first lift-and-run system, also supplied by Lödige Industries, further enhancing throughput and operational intelligence at the terminal. The project builds on an established partnership between the two companies, which has previously included refurbishment of an elevating transfer vehicle system and the installation of a transfer vehicle system.