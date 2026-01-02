Aviator to Handle Vietnam Airlines’ New Copenhagen–Ho Chi Minh City Service

Aviator Airport Alliance has secured a new ground handling contract with Vietnam Airlines at Copenhagen Airport, supporting the launch of the airline’s first direct route between Vietnam and Northern Europe.

The new service, launched December 15, 2025, connects Copenhagen with Ho Chi Minh City and operates three times per week. The route marks Vietnam Airlines’ first operation in the Nordic market and further expands its European network.

Vietnam Airlines will operate the long-haul service using Boeing 787 aircraft in a two-class configuration. Under the agreement, Aviator will provide full ground handling and de-icing services for all Vietnam Airlines flights at Copenhagen Airport.

“This new route represents an important step for connectivity between the Nordics and Southeast Asia,” said Linus Olofsson, head of commercial Denmark at Aviator. “Long-haul operations require seamless coordination on the ground, and we are proud to support Vietnam Airlines as its handling and de-icing partner in Copenhagen.”

Nguyen Tien Long, station manager of Vietnam Airlines, said the new service marks a significant milestone for the carrier in Northern Europe, noting that reliable ground handling will be critical to the success of the route from day one.