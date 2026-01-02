IATA Survey Shows Growing Awareness of ONE Record, Highlights Need for Continued Industry Support

A new survey by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) shows rising awareness and readiness across the air cargo industry for the implementation of ONE Record as the preferred data-sharing standard from Jan. 1, 2026, while also highlighting areas where stakeholders are seeking additional support.

According to the survey, more than 70 percent of respondents are aware of ONE Record, and nearly half report being ready to adopt the standard. At the same time, respondents emphasized the importance of continued engagement and guidance from IATA as adoption accelerates.

Key areas where stakeholders are seeking further support include expanded pilot programs, additional peer examples and shared learning, and regular communication and implementation guidance. In response, IATA said it will continue to support industry adoption by expanding participation in ONE Record pilots, offering training, webinars, and certification opportunities, sharing best practices, and working with regulators and IT service providers to better align adoption efforts.

“The message from the air cargo industry is clear: stakeholders are moving decisively toward ONE Record as the preferred data-sharing standard and are looking to IATA for even stronger support as adoption accelerates,” said Brendan Sullivan, Global Head of Cargo at IATA.

ONE Record provides a standardized digital data model designed to improve transparency, collaboration, and data exchange across the air cargo supply chain, while reducing manual processes and enabling future digital innovation.

More than 30 ONE Record pilot projects are currently active worldwide, including initiatives supporting electronic air waybill submission, real-time shipment tracking, automated booking exchanges, and shipment-level data integration between freight forwarders, airlines, ground handlers, and IT systems.

“With more than 30 pilots already underway, the industry is beginning to see tangible benefits from ONE Record through improved transparency and operational efficiency,” Sullivan said.