dnata, Dubai Police Launch Centralized Cargo Screening Hub at DXB

dnata has unveiled a new centralized cargo screening control room at Dubai International Airport, developed in partnership with Dubai Police.

The new facility allows Dubai Police officers to remotely operate and monitor six X-ray screening machines across dnata’s cargo warehouse from a single command center. The systems are integrated with dnata’s One Cargo digital platform, enabling real-time data sharing, automated workflows, and faster screening decisions.

The centralized model replaces multiple decentralized screening points, reducing resource use and improving cargo throughput by approximately three percent annually.

dnata handles an average of 60,000 tonnes of cargo per month at its DXB facility and serves more than 120 airline customers. Between April 2024 and March 2025, the company processed more than one million tonnes of cargo across its DXB and DWC operations, marking its highest annual cargo volume to date and year-on-year growth of around 30 percent.

The control room was jointly designed by dnata and Dubai Police to support both primary and secondary command functions, featuring live imaging, automated reporting, and full traceability across the screening process.

The project forms part of dnata’s broader digital transformation strategy across its Dubai cargo operations, focused on automation, data-driven decision-making, and enhanced security oversight.