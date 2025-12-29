Menzies Aviation Expands Into Belgium With New Freighter Handling License at Brussels Airport

Menzies Aviation has been awarded a seven-year freighter handling license at Brussels Airport (BRU), marking the company’s entry into the Belgian market.

The launch of operations at BRU expands Menzies’ global network to more than 350 airports across 65 countries and underscores its continued focus on growing freighter handling and airside service capabilities at key international cargo hubs.

Brussels Airport is a major European gateway for freighter operations, supporting strong volumes across pharmaceutical, perishables, and high-value logistics sectors. Under the new license, Menzies aims to enhance aircraft turnaround management, streamline ground handling processes, and deliver safe, reliable, and consistent service for airlines operating dedicated freighter services at the airport.

Menzies has launched freighter handling operations at BRU for LATAM Cargo, supporting 15 weekly turns across three daily flights, five days a week. The services connect Belgium with LATAM’s expanding Europe to Latin America cargo network, reflecting growing demand for high-quality, reliable handling solutions in the region.

Miguel Gomez Sjunnesson, executive vice president Europe at Menzies Aviation, said the award of the license reinforces the company’s freighter handling expertise and provides a strong foundation for long-term growth at the airport. He added that Menzies’ teams are focused on delivering safe, efficient, and high-quality service while continuing to raise operational standards at the cargo hub.