Swissport Expands Pharmaceutical Network to 24 Certified Pharma Centers

Swissport has expanded its global pharmaceutical logistics network with the addition of Düsseldorf, which has earned IATA CEIV Pharma certification. The new certification brings Swissport’s total number of certified pharma warehouses to 24 worldwide and reinforces the company’s focus on safe, compliant, and reliable pharmaceutical handling.

The milestone comes as Swissport continues to invest in temperature-controlled infrastructure across key life sciences markets. In 2025, the company expanded its pharma network with new or upgraded facilities in Manchester, New York JFK, and Shanghai. According to Swissport, growing demand for biologics and other temperature-sensitive therapies is driving the need for specialized handling capabilities across its global cargo operations.

“The primary driver for our cold chain reinforcement is the fundamental shift in pharmaceutical manufacturing toward biologics and temperature-sensitive therapies,” said Dirk Goovaerts, CEO Continental Europe, Middle East, Africa, India and Global Cargo Chair at Swissport. “This evolution requires specialized handling infrastructure at a global scale. Facilities like Düsseldorf, combined with our certified pharma network and digital monitoring systems, enable us to deliver safe and compliant logistics to meet growing market demand.”

Swissport currently operates 65 pharma-capable warehouses, with 24 certified under industry standards including IATA CEIV Pharma, the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, and Good Distribution Practice. In 2024, Swissport handled 5 million tons of freight globally, with pharmaceutical shipments accounting for approximately 10% of total volumes, a segment that continues to grow in complexity and scale.

The expansion builds on Swissport’s Cool and Connect air cargo facility launched in Basel in 2024, which serves as the blueprint for its pharma-dedicated logistics model. The company is replicating this approach across strategic life sciences hubs, with a focus on 2 to 8 degrees Celsius cool container infrastructure.

Certified pharma facilities within Swissport’s network integrate digital monitoring systems that support real-time temperature tracking, proactive alerts, and full traceability. Recent certification milestones include locations in Madrid, London Heathrow, Dublin, Nairobi, Montréal, Toronto, Miami, and Basel.

Swissport said its pharmaceutical handling operations are supported by a global training program focused on commodity-specific requirements and chain-of-custody standards. The company continues to work with airports, manufacturers, freight forwarders, and ULD service providers to strengthen transparency and risk management across the pharmaceutical supply chain.