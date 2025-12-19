Menzies Aviation Achieves Cargo iQ Accreditation

Menzies Aviation has achieved official Cargo iQ accreditation following completion of the organization’s quality audit process, marking a milestone in the company’s global air cargo operations.

The accreditation recognizes Menzies’ commitment to quality, reliability, and transparency across its cargo handling network. As part of the process, the company aligned its operations with Cargo iQ’s Master Operating Plan, the industry standard framework for end-to-end shipment planning and performance measurement.

The Master Operating Plan defines key milestones across the cargo journey and establishes consistent quality benchmarks for airlines, handlers, and freight forwarders. By embedding these standards into its processes and data systems, Menzies aims to improve performance monitoring, operational transparency, and service reliability for customers worldwide.

“Becoming Cargo iQ certified reinforces our commitment to operational excellence and customer trust,” said Beau Paine, executive vice president of cargo at Menzies Aviation. “This accreditation reflects the dedication of our global cargo teams and strengthens our quality management framework.”

Marie Seco-Köppen, executive director of Cargo iQ, said the accreditation demonstrates Menzies’ commitment to continuous improvement and supports the organization’s broader quality initiatives across the air cargo industry.