HHS Aviation Begins Services for American Airlines at Palm Beach International Airport

HHS Aviation has launched operations with American Airlines at Palm Beach International Airport under a new multiyear service agreement, continuing the company’s expansion with the carrier.

Under the three-year contract, HHS Aviation will provide aircraft cabin cleaning, lavatory servicing, and potable water services at PBI. The agreement further extends the company’s existing partnership with American Airlines.

“Launching services at PBI represents an important step in our strategic growth with American Airlines,” said Brett Mannion, CEO of HHS Aviation. “We are honored to expand our operations and look forward to supporting American Airlines with reliable, high-quality service.”

The agreement follows American Airlines’ transition from its previous service provider at PBI, which ceased operations in December. HHS Aviation secured the contract based in part on its operational performance with the airline at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

The transition to HHS Aviation at PBI took effect Dec. 1, 2025.