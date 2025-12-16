Saudia Cargo Awards WFS Expanded Cargo Handling Contract at Eight Airports

Saudia Cargo has renewed and expanded its cargo handling partnership with Worldwide Flight Services (WFS), a SATS company, awarding the handler a multi-station contract covering eight major airports across Europe and the United States.

The extended agreement includes key European gateways at Amsterdam Schiphol, Brussels, Frankfurt, Paris Charles de Gaulle, London Heathrow, and Manchester, as well as U.S. operations at New York JFK and Washington Dulles International Airport. The renewed contract builds on a working relationship established at these locations in 2019.

The contract was formally signed in Jeddah by Eng. Loay Mashabi, CEO and Managing Director of Saudia Cargo, and John Batten, Chief Executive Officer, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) at WFS.

Saudia Cargo said the renewed partnership supports its strategy to maintain consistent service standards across its international network, while supporting ongoing growth in key cargo markets. WFS will continue to provide comprehensive cargo handling services at the eight stations, supporting connectivity across Saudia Cargo’s global network.

In addition to these locations, WFS also provides cargo handling services for Saudia Cargo at Liege in Belgium; Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, India; and in Bangkok, Johannesburg, and Los Angeles, reflecting the broader scope of the two companies’ collaboration.

WFS teams at these stations bring established experience in handling Saudia Cargo operations, with the renewed contract reflecting the handler’s ability to meet the airline’s service and operational requirements across multiple regions.

The continued partnership underscores Saudia Cargo’s focus on working with established global handling partners to support reliable, efficient air freight operations across its network.