JETEX Invests in Azzera to Advance Sustainable Aviation Initiatives

JETEX has made a strategic investment in aviation sustainability technology provider Azzera, supporting the continued development and global expansion of the company’s digital carbon-management platform.

The investment, announced following an agreement signed during Dubai Airshow 2025, will enable Azzera to further enhance its platform capabilities, expand its international footprint, and deliver new client-facing tools focused on carbon offsetting and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) management.

As part of the partnership, JETEX will also work with Azzera as a sustainability partner to procure and manage SAF for its international fleet, with initial deployment planned for early 2026. The collaboration marks JETEX’s first integration of SAF into its operations.

JETEX will serve as a lead partner for Azzera’s new SAF Productivity Operations and Delivery (SAF POD) platform, designed to reduce administrative complexity associated with SAF sourcing and use. The platform automates the conversion of digital fuel certificates into verified emissions reductions and fuel tracking, including the issuance of Scope 1 and Scope 3 certificates. For aircraft operators, the SAF POD tool will be accessible through Azzera’s CELESTE platform, simplifying SAF management across the supply chain.

In addition, JETEX will integrate Azzera’s FlyBeyond API into its charter sales ecosystem, enabling real-time carbon offsetting and SAF quotations to be included directly within flight quotes. The integration is intended to support sustainability decision-making at the point of sale for operators and customers.

Puja Mahajan, CEO of Azzera, said the partnership reflects a shared objective of embedding sustainability into aviation operations through practical, scalable technology.

JETEX CEO Adel Mardini said the company views collaboration and innovation as critical to supporting aviation’s long-term decarbonization goals and advancing responsible operating practices within private aviation.

The JETEX investment concludes Azzera’s USD $800,000 capital raise, which will support continued development of its digital sustainability ecosystem, including emissions tracking, compliance automation, and access to carbon markets through the CELESTE platform.